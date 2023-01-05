Alabama’s annual A-Day game will take place on April 22 inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium, the university announced Thursday. Time and television coverage for the scrimmage will be announced at a later date.

The A-Day game serves as the Crimson Tide's 15th and final practice of spring camp and is free to the public.

This year’s scrimmage will feature a quarterback battle as redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and freshman Eli Holstein compete for the starting spot vacated by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. The game will also give fans a first look at the Crimson Tide’s early enrolees as well as any incoming transfers.

More information, including additional activities, traffic and parking will be posted on rolltide.com when it becomes available.

