The wait is almost over. Alabama is set to kick off its fall camp as players report back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Thursday before opening up practice on Friday. Before Alabama hits the practice field, BamaInsider.com will take a look at each of the position groups. We continue our series today by examining the defensive line.

What was once a key concern for Alabama has now diminished due to the emergence of Quinnen Williams at nose tackle. The loss of starting nose tackle Da’Ron Payne to the NFL left Alabama without an obvious replacement up the middle. This spring, Williams was rotated inside to defensive tackle after spending his redshirt freshman season at defensive end. The result was a success as the 6-4, 289-pound defensive lineman filled in effortlessly, wrapping up a promising camp with two sacks on A-Day.



“He’s very fundamentally sound, and he’s a great player,” defensive end Isaiah Buggs said. “He knows everything on defense play-wise. He’s going to have a big role this year.”

If Williams can secure his place up the middle, he will be flanked by two returning starters on either side in Buggs and Raekwon Davis. Last season, Davis led the team with 8.5 sacks and finished second with 10 tackles for a loss. Buggs was tied for second with seven quarterback hurries but was more of a menace against the run where he tallied 46 of his 51 tackles.

Outside of that trio, Alabama lacks much depth or experience. Defensive tackle Johnny Dwight is the unit’s most experienced returner despite having just seven career games under his belt. Defensive end LaBryan Ray put together an impressive freshman season before breaking his foot before the game against Mercer. Redshirt freshman Phidarian Mathis could help spell Williams at nose tackle. Meanwhile, Alabama also brings in two true freshmen in Stephon Wynn Jr. and Christian Barmore as well as a JUCO transfer in Tevita Musika. Wynn and Barmore have the potential to help out at either defensive end or defensive tackle, while Musika, 6-1, 338 pounds, is an interesting option at nose tackle.

Continue reading here