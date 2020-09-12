“He is going to be out for a few days with a knee injury,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “Not significant, not serious, so he didn’t work today, but he has done really, really well.”

That speculation proved to be just that. BamaInsider confirmed Barmore’s presence at practice multiple times this week, but the defensive lineman did miss Alabama's second offseason scrimmage on Saturday.

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore dominated offseason headlines, especially this week when rumors suggested he might leave the team after a supposed altercation at practice last weekend.

Barmore's name first came up following Saturday's press conference when Saban was asked to evaluate some of his young defensive linemen, such as Justin Eboigbe and Barmore.

“Justin is probably the guy that has been the most consistent guy," Saban said. "All those guys have made a lot of progress. Barmore has certainly been one of our best pass rushers. ... We gotta get these guys to be all-around players."

Saban's comments on Saturday made it clear that most of the defensive line is still struggling to excel against both the pass and the run with most guys shining in one area, but not the other.

That's not a problem unique to the guys up front. There is a lot more inexperience on that side of the ball overall, and Saban said those guys need to learn to avoid pressing and focus on playing together as a unit.

So while Barmore might not be the only player in need of improvement, but his struggles will stand out. That just comes with the territory when you are included in that first-round pick conversation.

It remains to be seen if he will live up to the hype surrounding him, but several other defensive linemen have praised Barmore's growth both as a player and as a leader.

“I think he’s ready. He’s very energetic," defensive tackle D.J. Dale said of Barmore last week. "He brings a different level of energy to the group, and we can depend on him.”