Saturday’s forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms and 73 percent humidity. It’s make-or-break time in Tuscaloosa, Ala. as the Crimson Tide is set to hold its final scrimmage of fall camp.

For veterans, this weekend’s scrimmage serves as a tune-up as the team begins to put the finishing touches on camp. For younger players, it comes as one final audition in a campaign for early playing time.

With several positions still up in the air, one thing is certain. It’s going to be hot. And if it isn’t, it’s going to be wet.

“This is certainly not a time that you can go out there and do what you feel like doing,” Nick Saban said during his Zoom call with reporters earlier this week. “If you’re preparing for a football season, this is one of the toughest times you have to persevere through, with conditioning yourself to be able to play a game, to get acclimated to playing football.”

Alabama held a situational practice last weekend, which served more or less as a scrimmage. Saturday’s workout inside Bryant-Denny Stadium will take things a bit further as Saban said he will look to continue to put his team through situational drills while getting as many players game-like repetitions as possible.

Here’s a look at some of the things we’re asking heading into the scrimmage.