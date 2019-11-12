LSU jumped Ohio State for the top spot, while Clemson climbed up to No. 3 in front of No. 4 Georgia. Alabama is the second-highest one-loss team and is followed by No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Utah and undefeated No. 8 Minnesota. The Golden Gophers jumped up nine spots after upsetting Penn State, which fell from No. 4 to No. 9.

Alabama’s climb to get back into the College Football Playoff picture isn't too far. The Crimson Tide dropped to No. 5 in the latest rankings released Tuesday night following its 46-41 loss to LSU over the weekend.

While Alabama will only need to move up one spot by the end of the season to make its sixth straight appearance in the College Football Playoff, it remains unclear if its remaining schedule will allow it to do so. LSU now has the inside track to win the SEC West, meaning the Crimson Tide will likely not get the opportunity to defend last season’s SEC title. That leaves No. 12 Auburn as Alabama’s lone ranked opponent over its final three games.



The Iron Bowl on Nov. 30 in Auburn will serve as Alabama’s final audition to the playoff committee. The Crimson Tide will hope for the Tigers to be as highly ranked as possible to set up a potential resume boost which will be essential in helping Alabama earn a playoff spot over a conference champion. Auburn will host Georgia on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama will also need to take care of its own business as well. This week that starts with a trip to Starkville, Miss., where the Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 11 a.m. Alabama is currently a 21-point favorite in the game, according to Vegas Insider. While the Crimson Tide will be heavily scrutinized by the committee from here on out, its players claim they won’t be approaching their upcoming games any differently.

“We’re trying to go out and dominate, but that’s nothing that hasn’t changed over the course of the season,” safety Jared Mayden said. “We feel like we should be able to dominate any team that’s put in front of us. I know everyone’s focusing on that, especially since the mistakes that we made last week. We need to go out and clean up those mistakes so now we can go out and have an even more dominant performance.”