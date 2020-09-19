Alabama’s already-thin secondary appears to have taken an early hit. Sources have told BamaInsider that junior college transfer Ronald Williams Jr. had surgery on a broken arm this week.

Williams earned NJCAA All-American honors for Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College last season, recording 31 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups over 10 games. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back joined the Crimson Tide in January as the No. 10 JUCO player in the country.

“He’s doing well,” cornerback Patrick Surtain II said last month.” He’s in his playbook more than ever now. He’s going to play a big part in our defense and we expect big things. He’s doing well right now.”

According to sources, Williams spent time with the first team at cornerback last week. Alabama is set to open its season next Saturday as it travels to Missouri for a 6 p.m. kickoff.