Alabama’s string of transfer portal entrees continued Wednesday as redshirt freshman defensive back Tre’Quon Fegans was the latest Crimson Tide player to enter his name in the database. Fegans follows redshirt freshman tight end Elijah Brown and redshirt junior defensive back Jahquez Robinson, who hit the transfer portal earlier this week.

Fegans did not see action during his first season with the program. The Alabaster, Alabama native joined the Crimson Tide as the No. 10 player in the state and No. 12 safety in last year’s class. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Fegans is one of 18 Alabama players to enter the transfer portal since the beginning of last season. The Crimson Tide brought in two players through the portal, adding Dippre and Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall. The current transfer window opened on April 15 and will close on April 30.

Committed Alabama transfer portal entrants

Aaron Anderson | Fr. | WR (LSU)

Tanner Bowles | R-Jr. | OL (Kentucky)

Tommy Brockermeyer | R-So. (TCU)

Javion Cohen | Jr. | OL (Miami)

JoJo Earle | So. | WR (TCU)

Damieon George Jr. | Jr. | OL (Florida)

Traeshon Holden | Jr. | WR (Oregon)

Braylen Ingraham | R-Jr. | DL (Syracuse)

Khyree Jackson | Sr. | DB (Oregon)

Demouy Kennedy | Jr. | LB (Colorado)

Amari Kight | R-Jr. | OL (Central Florida)

Christian Leary | So. | WR (Central Florida)

Jack Martin | Sr. | P | (Houston)

Trey Sanders | R-Jr. | RB (TCU)

Uncommitted Alabama transfer portal entrants

Elijah Brown | R-Fr. | TE

Tre’Quon Fegans | R-Fr. | DB

Tyler Harrell | R-Sr.| WR

Jahquez Robinson | R-Jr. | DB