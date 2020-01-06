Earlier in the day, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced his decision to enter the draft while receiver DeVonta Smith revealed his plans to return to Alabama.

News continued to pour in from Alabama on Monday as Henry Ruggs III became the latest Crimson Tide player to make a decision on his future. The speedy receiver announced over social media that he will declare for the NFL Draft and forgo his senior season.

Ruggs was third on the team in receiving this season, recording 746 yards and seven touchdowns on 40 receptions. The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver reportedly runs a sub-4.3 time in the 40-yard dash and has been projected in the middle of the first round in several mock drafts. However, Alabama head coach Nick Saban previously said that Tagovailoa was the only one of the Crimson Tide’s juniors to receive a top-15 grade from NFL evaluators.

Along with Monday’s announcements, Alabama has seen linebacker Dylan Moses and left tackle Alex Leatherwood commit to their senior seasons, while right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr, receiver Jerry Jeudy and safety Xavier McKinney all plan to enter the draft.

Alabama is still waiting to hear from running back Najee Harris who is projected to be an early-round pick.



Players have until Jan. 20 to decide whether to declare for the NFL Draft or return to college.