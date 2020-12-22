{{ timeAgo('2020-12-22 09:58:23 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Alabama Crimson Tide: Weekly recruiting thoughts
Andrew Bone
•
BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!
Will the Tide strike again in Texas?
The latest on Camar Wheaton
Senior Spotlight: Ga'Quincy McKinstry
Underclassmen name favorites
Get the latest inside scoop on the Crimson Tide!
CLICK HERE!
Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama