The Alabama Crimson Tide football staff held an early Junior Day to start the month of March, and there were plenty of big-time names in attendance, a new commitment to the Class of 2020, and several new offers were handed out.

Traeshon Holden is Alabama's newest 2020 commitment

Holden is a Rivals.com three-star out of Baltimore, Maryland who committed to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. “It’s the best place for me to reach my full potential,” Holden told Rivals.com Analyst Adam Friedman. “I think it’s a great program for me to be in. I’ve watched a lot of the wide receivers they’ve had there in the past."

There is no secret the DMV area is a recruiting pipeline for the Crimson Tide and currently, Alabama has two commitments from the Class of 2020 from Baltimore. Holden plays at St. Francis High School, the same high school that produced now Alabama freshman inside linebacker Shane Lee and now sophomore outside linebacker Eyabai Anoma. Read more on Traeshon Holden’s commitment here



Five-star Chris Braswell visits

Five-star Chris Braswell visits Alabama’s first five-star commitment from the Class of 2020 is Chris Braswell who was in attendance during the weekend. Braswell out of Baltimore, Maryland posted a picture on social media next to Alabama’s most recent national championship trophy and stated, “I can’t wait to play here, it’s going to be great.” Braswell is a 6-foot-3, 225 pound outside linebacker who is also out of St. Francis High School and ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 19 overall player in the country. In a recent interview with Adam Friedman of Rivals.com, Braswell commented that Mike Locksley (who recruited Braswell) leaving Alabama would not affect his commitment to the Crimson Tide. "I am 100-percent to Alabama," he said. "I committed there. I am a man of my word."

Coaching staff hands out new offers

Brady Ward is a 6-foot-7, 310 pound offensive tackle out of Mobile, Alabama

Alabama offered several prospects from the Class of 2020 on Saturday. Brady Ward out of Mobile, Alabama posted to Twitter a picture standing next to Nick Saban. Ward a 6-foot-7, 310 pound Class of 2020 offensive tackle towers over Saban and the photo caption written by Ward says, “Thankful to the staff and recruiting team for spending the day with me today. Grateful to receive a scholarship from Coach Saban to play offensive line at the University of Alabama.” Ward is a three-star and currently has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, and LSU.

The Crimson Tide offered two from Central High School in Phenix City in Javion Cohen and Mike Harris. Cohen is a 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle who has multiple SEC offers. Harris is a three-star listed at 6-foot-0, 175 pounds with additional offers from Nebraska and Tennessee.