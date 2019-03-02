The Alabama connection to Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances continues to pay dividends. This time it is wide receiver Traeshon Holden that has committed to the Crimson Tide. Holden was in Tuscaloosa this weekend for a visit and decided to commit to Nick Saban and Alabama.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“It’s the best place for me to reach my full potential,” Holden said. “I think it’s a great program for me to be in. I’ve watched a lot of the wide receivers they’ve had there in the past.

“I talk to all the Alabama players that used to play for us, Shane Lee, Darrian Dalcourt, and Eyabi Anoma,” he said. “They were saying that it’s different down there. You can’t show up and think you’re then man. It’s totally different there.

“I was talking to coach Wiggins and he was telling me that I’m going to have to work really hard there,” said Holden. “I’m always up for a challenge. I want to play as soon as I get there. He’s not always a coach with me. We talk about things other than football and he has all of use over to his house. We have some good conversations.”

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Holden is a major talent and has the skillset to be a big difference maker at the next level. Now the second Crimson Tide commitment from St. Frances in the 2020 recruiting cycle, Holden is a great down field target because he has superior athleticism, is very strong, and does a great job fighting for jump balls. His quickness out of his breaks makes it relatively easy for him to separate from defenders. Look for the Alabama commit to continue to build on his strong reputation this spring and summer.