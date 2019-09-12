The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) will travel to Columbia, South Carolina this weekend to take on the (1-1) Gamecocks. Scroll down for this week's game coverage and everything else you need for the Crimson Tide's SEC Opener.

16 — Nick Saban is 16-0 when facing former assistants after they have become head coaches. Saturday, he will go up against Will Muschamp, who served under him at LSU (2001-04) and the Miami Dolphins (2005). Saban has a 2-0 record against Muschamp with both wins coming while the former assistant was the head coach at Florida.

11 — Nick Saban is 11-1 in SEC road openers since arriving at Alabama in 2007. The head coach’s lone defeat came in 2014 when the Crimson Tide suffered a 23-17 loss to Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. Saban is 8-0 when Alabama’s first SEC game is on the road as will be the case Saturday.

9 — It’s been nine years since Alabama and South Carolina last met in 2010. The Gamecocks upset the Crimson Tide 35-21 on that day, a game Nick Saban remembers quite well. “What I remember from it is we got the lining kicked out of our britches,” he said this week. “I don’t know if you know what that means, but that means you get your butt kicked so bad you got no seam in the back of your pants. So, yeah, I remember that.”

6.3 — Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain has held opposing quarterbacks to a dismal 6.3 NFL Passer Rating on balls thrown his way, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound sophomore has been targeted eight times through two games, surrendering three receptions for just 13 yards. Last week, he tallied his first interception of the season and also forced a fumble which was recovered by Josh Jobe.

6 — Jerry Jeudy’s 21-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter last week marked his sixth consecutive game with a touchdown. Jeudy’s streak began during last year’s Iron Bowl as he hauled in a 46-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa during a 52-21 home victory over Auburn.

