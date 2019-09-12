Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Carolina Week Three Preview
The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) will travel to Columbia, South Carolina this weekend to take on the (1-1) Gamecocks. Scroll down for this week's game coverage and everything else you need for the Crimson Tide's SEC Opener.
Game Details
No. 2 Alabama (2-0) @ South Carolina (1-1)
Saturday, September 14
Time: 2:39 p.m. CT | TV: CBS
Play by play: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Sideline: Jamie Erdahl
National Radio: Westwood One
Game Headlines
Alabama Stat Leaders
Tua Tagovailoa - 42 of 55 passing for 563-yards with 7 TDS/0 INTs
Najee Harris - 24 carries for 120-yards with 1 TD
Jerry Jeudy - 18 receptions for 240-yards with 4 TDs
Henry Ruggs III - 155 all-purpose yards with 2 TDs
Jaylen Waddle - 7 receptions for 142-yards
Xavier McKinney - 14 tackles
Raekwon Davis - 12 tackles
Shane Lee - 11 tackles
Trevon Diggs - 1 interception
Jordan Battle - 1 Interception
Patrick Surtain - 1 interception, 2 FF
Anfernee Jennings - 1 Sack
LaBryan Ray - 1 Sack
Terrell Lewis - 1 Sack
Will Reichard - 2-2 on Field goals
Key Injuries
Trey Sanders - Running back - Out indefinitely (foot)
Dylan Moses - Linebacker - Out Indefinitely (knee)
Joshua McMillon - Linebacker - Out indefinitely (knee)
Nigel Knott - Defensive back - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)
Hunter Brannon - Offensive line - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)
Emil Ekiyor Jr. - Offensive line - Game-time decision (knee)
Alabama Crimson Tide Inside the Numbers
16 — Nick Saban is 16-0 when facing former assistants after they have become head coaches. Saturday, he will go up against Will Muschamp, who served under him at LSU (2001-04) and the Miami Dolphins (2005). Saban has a 2-0 record against Muschamp with both wins coming while the former assistant was the head coach at Florida.
11 — Nick Saban is 11-1 in SEC road openers since arriving at Alabama in 2007. The head coach’s lone defeat came in 2014 when the Crimson Tide suffered a 23-17 loss to Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. Saban is 8-0 when Alabama’s first SEC game is on the road as will be the case Saturday.
9 — It’s been nine years since Alabama and South Carolina last met in 2010. The Gamecocks upset the Crimson Tide 35-21 on that day, a game Nick Saban remembers quite well. “What I remember from it is we got the lining kicked out of our britches,” he said this week. “I don’t know if you know what that means, but that means you get your butt kicked so bad you got no seam in the back of your pants. So, yeah, I remember that.”
6.3 — Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain has held opposing quarterbacks to a dismal 6.3 NFL Passer Rating on balls thrown his way, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound sophomore has been targeted eight times through two games, surrendering three receptions for just 13 yards. Last week, he tallied his first interception of the season and also forced a fumble which was recovered by Josh Jobe.
6 — Jerry Jeudy’s 21-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter last week marked his sixth consecutive game with a touchdown. Jeudy’s streak began during last year’s Iron Bowl as he hauled in a 46-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa during a 52-21 home victory over Auburn.
South Carolina Inside The Numbers
775 — South Carolina piled up a school-record 775 yards of total offense during its 72-10 victory over Charleston Southern last week. That included another school record with 493 yards on the ground.
10 — South Carolina has lost 10 straight games against ranked opponents, including five last season. The Gamecocks’ last win against a ranked team came during the 2016 season when they beat No. 18 Tennessee 24-21 in Columbia, S.C.
6 — Last week, Ryan Hilinski became the sixth true freshman to start at quarterback for South Carolina since the program joined the SEC in 1991. Replacing injured senior Jake Bentley, Hilinski completed 24 of 30 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns with an interception against Charleston Southern.
“He certainly didn’t look like a freshman quarterback out there,” Nick Saban said. “He’s a good athlete and he has a good arm. He was very accurate. He made good decisions. He got rid of the ball. He got the ball out of his hand quickly. And he executed the offense extremely well.”
4 — The Gamecocks have put together back-to-back seasons of four or more SEC wins for the first time since 2012-13. It’s also just the sixth time in program history that’s occurred.
2 — South Carolina has allowed just two touchdowns in six red-zone situations this season. Conversely, Alabama has scored touchdowns on all six trips to the red zone over its first two games.
