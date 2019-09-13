TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Antonio Alfano’s father shed some light on the freshman defensive lineman’s recent absence from the Alabama football team. The Twitter account @frankalfano76 posted a thread of tweets Friday morning stating the five-star freshman entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday but is still weighing his options.

"I’ve received many messages from the media regarding Antonio,” the tweet from Frank Alfano read. “It’s too bad that most of the media only reach out when there’s potentially bad or negative news. I’m confident my following response will answer all of your questions:

“Antonio’s grandmother recently fell very ill and is still fighting on life support. He is very close with her. Since this illness took effect, Antonio has taken it very hard. He has not attended classes and practices.

“The University of Alabama has been extremely supportive and I couldn’t ask for better support from them. Yesterday, Antonio asked to be placed in the transfer portal to see what his options are.

“Although he’s in the transfer portal, he still can decide to remain at the University of Alabama. My opinion is that Antonio should stay at the University of Alabama. However he’s an adult and it’s his decision. Antonio knows that his family has & will always be there for him.”

Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban stated Alfano “disappeared a little bit.” The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive end has yet to play a snap for the Crimson Tide and has been missing from practice the past two weeks.



“I talked to our team today about the fact that people make mistakes. We all make mistakes. I make mistakes, probably everybody in this room makes mistakes. We make mistakes as parents. We make mistakes as coaches. We make mistakes in just about everything that we do.

“But I think you compound the problem when you don’t confront the mistakes that you make and you create greater consequences for yourself because of the choices and decision that you make after you make a mistake. Hopefully, this will be a learning experience for all the guys in our team.”

Alfano, the No. 5 overall player in this year’s recruiting class, joined Alabama in January as an early enrollee. If he does transfer from the program, he will be the second former five-star prospect to leave the Crimson Tide this offseason. Sophomore outside linebacker Eyabi Anoma, the No. 7 player in the 2018 class, transferred to Houston last month.

In total, Alabama has had seven players depart by way of transfer this offseason including Anoma, quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Layne Hatcher (Arkansas State), offensive lineman Richie Petitbon (Illinois), tight end Kedrick James (SMU), defensive back Kyriq McDonald (Cincinnati) and long snapper Scott Meyer (Vanderbilt).