Alabama will host Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Bryant Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 in the SEC) enters the week as 35-point favorites over the Rebels (2-2, 1-0), according to VegasInsider.com. Check back here throughout the week for coverage on the matchup

— Redshirt sophomore Markail Benton appeared to be limited and was wearing a hamstring-support strip on his left leg. Benton did not suit up during last week's game against Southern Miss. Shane Lee led the inside linebackers followed by Christian Harris, Ale Kaho and Jaylen Moody.

— Kicker Will Reichard was with the rest of the specialists indoors. He was going through the motions on field goals but didn’t kick the ball.

— Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) and defensive tackle D.J. Dale (knee) were both present at practice but were not participating in drills. Lewis had a brace on his right knee. Nick Saban said the two should return to action Tuesday and will likely be available for Saturday’s game.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Monday as it began preparations for Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. Players were dressed in shorts and shells and practiced under sunny, 89-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

Saban’s opening: Just reviewing the last game, probably the most complete game we’ve played in all phases, offense, defense and special teams.

Observations: A lot of us seem to feel the same way after watching the Crimson Tide stomp on Southern Miss. The Tide had over 500-yards of offense, allowed just one touchdown on defense, and had just one penalty.

Saban on Ole Miss: We’re excited about the SEC home opener here this Saturday on CBS. It’s an opportunity to play what could be arguably the best team we’ve played so far this year. I know Ole Miss had a tough loss last week. But they’ve played well in a couple of games and had a couple of good wins. The quarterback’s playing really well for them. The backup quarterback came in and played even better in the game last week. They’ve got a really good runner. They’ve got some really good skill players at receiver. Got good specialists, good return guys. Their defense has been al ot more aggressive this year in terms of creating negative plays, sacks, tackles for loss. Those types of things. This is a well-coached team and this is a team that we’ve struggled with some in the past. We’re certainly going to have to have a great week of preparation to be able to play well in this game

.Observations: I was a little surprised that Saban referred to Ole Miss as the best team will face up to this point. The Rebels lost to Memphis 15-10 in the opener, beat Arkansas 31-17, beat SE Louisiana 40-29, and lost to Cal 28-20 this past Saturday. While the past does not reflect the future, in the last two matchups, the Crimson Tide has pasted more than 120 points on the Rebels.

Saban on the changes in college football: It used to be a lot more closed formations, now everything is spread and open. I think space play is much more important than it used to be years ago. People throw a 2-yard pass on an RPO and it turns into a 70-yard play. The game has just opened up to where horizontally and vertically you’ve got to cover the entire field. In the old days, I don’t think it was really that way. And I think that’s created a lot more explosive plays on offense, and people who have good skill players and a good quarterback have a chance to really take advantage of some of those things, and it makes it much more difficult on defense. I think the combination of those things probably has changed our league just like it’s changed football in general.

Observations: Basically, the new RPO style is a hybrid of a passing and running attack. And if you have speed at the skill positions, you can be more effective than the old days when it was 3-4-yards per pop. College football has changed for sure, the potent offense > great defense.

