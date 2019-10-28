News More News
Alabama Crimson Tide vs. LSU, what you need to know

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0, 5-0 in the SEC) will take on the LSU Tigers (8-0, 4-0) on Nov. 9 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Our staff at BamaInsider.com will have non-stop coverage leading up to the game.

Game Details

No. 2 Alabama 8-0 vs. No. 1 LSU 8-0 (AP Top 25 Rankings)

Nov. 9, 2019

TV: CBS | Time 2:30 p.m.

Odds: -9.5 Alabama from Stations Casino

Here is a look at how the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU stack up when comparing pass offense vs. Pass defense
Alabama Crimson Tide No. 1 in Coaches Poll, No. 2 in AP Top 25

Bryant-Denny Stadium is set for an undisputed matchup between the nation’s top two teams. Alabama held onto the top spot in the latest Coaches Poll, while LSU jumped the Crimson Tide for the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25.

The two schools are set to square off in two weeks as Alabama will host LSU on Nov. 9.

The Alabama Crimson Tide 8-0 will take on LSU 8-0 on November 9th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
