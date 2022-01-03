Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs - A head to head comparison

As Alabama and Georgia square off yet again in the National Championship game. The two SEC powerhouses have easily been the best two teams all year. Here are a few key comparisons to note:

Sacks:

Georgia has compiled 45 sacks, led by LB Nakobe Dean (6).

Alabama recorded 52 sacks, led by of course Will Anderson Jr (17.5), Phildarian Mathis (9), and Dallas Turner (6.5).

Interceptions:

Alabama’s secondary recorded 15 interceptions led by Jordan Battle, Demarcco Hellams, and Jayln Armour-Davis all taking the ball away 3 times apiece.

Georgia racked up 14 interceptions behind Derion Kendrick, who led the team with 4.

Total Tackles:

The number of tackles could be somewhat misleading. Alabama’s defense has looked many times like a but don’t break unit. Georgia’s defense on the other hand has been able to stop offenses early in drives which doesn’t give them as many plays to rack up stats. However, the difference in total tackles is somewhat eye-popping.

Georgia’s top two tackle getters were Nakobe Dean (68) and Lewis Cine (66).

Alabama had 5 players on defense with 70+ tackles: Henry To’o To’o (105), Will Anderson Jr. (97), Jordan Battle (81), Demarco Hellams (80), and Christian Harris (72).

Third Down Conversions:

Third down is arguably the most important down in football. You’re either trying to extend a drive on offense or get your defense off the field.

Alabama was able to convert 52.71% of its third-down plays this year and only allowed opponents to convert on 30.61%.

Georgia’s offense had 44 fewer third-down opportunities this season and converted on 45.91% of the time and allowed opponents to convert on third down 34.40% of the time.

Touchdowns:

Both Alabama and Georgia’s offenses have been dynamic all year long with The Crimson Tide racking up 74 touchdowns to the Dawgs 69 touchdowns. Georgia’s defense however has only given up 15 touchdowns to the Tide’s 32. One important note is that Alabama put up 5 touchdowns on the Dawgs defense in the SEC Championship Game; a third of their total touchdowns allowed all season.

Receivers:

With John Metchie III being out for the season with a torn ACL, Alabama’s receiving unit is looking for guys to step up. The Tide’s leading receiver Jameson Williams has accounted for 1,507 yards on 75 receptions and 15 touchdowns. Without Metchie the next leading receiver on the team is Slade Bolden with 364 yards on 35 receptions and 3 touchdowns. Cameron Latu had a strong start to the season but found his way into more of a blocking role as the season continued. He still finds himself just one touchdown reception behind John Metchie III with 7.

Brock Bowers is the Dawgs leading receiver with 846 yards on 52 receptions and 12 touchdowns. Their number two receiver can be shared between Jermaine Burton (469) and Ladd McConkey (444), both hauling in 5 touchdown receptions and putting up similar receiving yards.

What is interesting about this is that Bowers and Burton have a combined 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Tide’s leading receiver Jameson Williams has put up 192 more yards than the two combined on one less reception.

Quarterbacks:

Alabama’s Heisman-winning QB, Bryce Young, has put up remarkable numbers in 2021. There really isn’t much comparing the athletic ability to Georgia QB Stetson Bennett. Young totaled 4,503 passing yards with 46 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. Bennett recorded 2,638 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Young was sacked an incredible 35 times to Bennett’s 9. For comparison, he did drop back 229 more times and completed 70 more passes than Bennett even attempted in the 13 games Bennet played in this season.

Looking back at the 2021 SEC Championship Game:

Early on, the narrative of Georgia steamrolling Alabama looked to be coming true as the Dawgs jumped out to a 10-0 lead. Alabama though scored 24 in the second quarter and never looked back after taking a 24-17 lead with 26 seconds to go in the first half.

Alabama was able to hold Georgia’s dominant rushing attack to a season-low of 109 yards and zero rushing touchdowns. The Tide was also able to intercept Stetson Bennett twice in the game, including a pick-six by Jordan Battle in the 4th quarter.

Bryce Young went 26-44 with 421 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Stetson Bennett went 29-48 with 340 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.