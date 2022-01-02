Nick Saban has transformed sophomoric group into national title contenders
Alabama will play in its fourth national title in the last five seasons on January 10th when they will face the Georgia Bulldogs. But is Alabama supposed to be in the title game this season? Alabama had to replace six first-round draft picks from a team that went a perfect 13-0 in 2020, a few assistant coaches moved on, and the schedule was stacked having road games at Florida, at Texas A&M, at Auburn, playing then no. 1 ranked Georgia in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.
Following, Alabama’s 27-6 victory over Cincinnati, Nick Saban spoke about the team’s youth and how it took quite some time for this particular team to develop leadership.
“I think we're a relatively young team,” commented a relaxed Saban at the Cotton Bowl podium.
“We've got a lot of young players that are out there playing. I think when you have success the previous season, which the guys that did come back were very successful, it really took a long time for us to sort of develop the chemistry on this team from a leadership standpoint.”
Alabama’s Bryce Young aka the first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Alabama is just a sophomore, the Bronko Nagurski Award which goes to the best defensive player in college football went to Alabama outside linebacker William Anderson Jr., who is also a sophomore, and against Cincinnati during the Cotton Bowl, Alabama started two sophomores on the offensive line in Seth McLaughlin at center and Javion Cohen at guard.
In for injured receiver, John Metchie was Jacorey Brooks, a true freshman. Brooks caught four receptions for 66-yards, his longest was a 44-yard touchdown reception.
On defense, Brian Branch who had a team-high eight tackles against Cincinnati is just a sophomore, and freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry started at corner and freshman Dallas Turner who started opposite of Anderson Jr. at outside linebacker recorded a timely sack on Bearcat quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Alabama was powered by senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. who rushed for 201-yards off 25 carries leading Alabama to a Cotton Bowl win over Cincinnati, but this season Alabama’s younger players have had to step up time and time again and have done so in clutch situations.
This team is mature, battle-tested, and no longer considered sophomoric with its final exam coming on January 10 against the one-loss Georgia Bulldogs.
Offensive starters for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
QB - Bryce Young - So.
RB - Brian Robinson - Sr.
WR - Jameson Williams - Jr
WR - Jacorey Brooks - Fr.
WR - Slade Bolden - Jr.
TE - Cam Latu - Jr.
OL - Emil Ekiyor - Jr.
OL - Seth McLaughlin - So.
OL - Javion Cohen - So.
OL - Chris Owens - Sr.
OL Evan Neal - Jr.
Defensive starters for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry - Fr.
CB - Jalyn Armour-Davis - Jr.
S - Brian Branch - Soph.
S - DeMarcco Hellams - Jr.
S - Jordan Battle - Jr.
ILB - Christian Harris - Jr.
ILB - Henry To’oTo’o - Jr.
OLB - Will Anderson - So.
OLB - Dallas Turner - Fr.
DL - Byron Young - Jr.
DL - Phil Mathis - Sr.
DL - DJ Dale - Jr.
Special Teams starters for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
K - Will Reichard - Jr.
P - James Burnip - Fr.
KR - Jameson Williams - Jr.
PR - JoJo Earle - Fr.
PR - Slade Bolden - Jr.
Alabama vs. Georgia
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Date: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
TV Channel: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN.com/Watch
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Odds Per DraftKings
Spread: Georgia -2.5
Total: 52.5
Moneyline: Georgia -145, Alabama +110
Key Sophomores and Freshmen that played in the Cotton Bowl
Kyle Henderson is the managing editor of BamaInsider.com. E-mail him at Kyle@Bamainsider.com