Nick Saban has transformed sophomoric group into national title contenders

Alabama will play in its fourth national title in the last five seasons on January 10th when they will face the Georgia Bulldogs. But is Alabama supposed to be in the title game this season? Alabama had to replace six first-round draft picks from a team that went a perfect 13-0 in 2020, a few assistant coaches moved on, and the schedule was stacked having road games at Florida, at Texas A&M, at Auburn, playing then no. 1 ranked Georgia in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

Following, Alabama’s 27-6 victory over Cincinnati, Nick Saban spoke about the team’s youth and how it took quite some time for this particular team to develop leadership.

“I think we're a relatively young team,” commented a relaxed Saban at the Cotton Bowl podium.

“We've got a lot of young players that are out there playing. I think when you have success the previous season, which the guys that did come back were very successful, it really took a long time for us to sort of develop the chemistry on this team from a leadership standpoint.”