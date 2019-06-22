Latest Talk of Champions Podcast
Kyle Henderson and Tony Tsoukalas talk a variety of topics on the latest Talk of Champions podcast via youtube.
Show outline
Open - talking about new heights and weights
2:08 talking about Evan Neal
4:13 Adrian from Richmond, Virginia asks which position group will be most improved
6:40 Will the kicking game be improved?
9:35 Robert from California explains why he doesn’t have Bama fatigue
10:40 Shawn from Huntsville says Bama fatigue is real
15:30 Talking Tua’s new weight
17:25 Alabama basketball and latest on Jahvon Quinerly
19:00 Latest on Kira Lewis and U19 World Cup Team
20:00 Thoughts on Jaylen Forbes and Jaden Shackelford
21:49 Oats on Javian Davis-Fleming