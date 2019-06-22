News More News
Kyle Henderson
Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Recruiting Nuggets from Bone

Kyle Henderson and Tony Tsoukalas talk a variety of topics on the latest Talk of Champions podcast via youtube.

Show outline

Open - talking about new heights and weights

2:08 talking about Evan Neal

4:13 Adrian from Richmond, Virginia asks which position group will be most improved

6:40 Will the kicking game be improved?

9:35 Robert from California explains why he doesn’t have Bama fatigue

10:40 Shawn from Huntsville says Bama fatigue is real

15:30 Talking Tua’s new weight

17:25 Alabama basketball and latest on Jahvon Quinerly

19:00 Latest on Kira Lewis and U19 World Cup Team

20:00 Thoughts on Jaylen Forbes and Jaden Shackelford

21:49 Oats on Javian Davis-Fleming

