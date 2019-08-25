Alabama Crimson Tide top 25 player rankings
Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com ranks the top 25 players from the Alabama Crimson Tide football team after fall camp.
Rankings 1-25
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Rivals Star Rating
|
1
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
Quarterback
|
2
|
Jerry Jeudy
|
Receiver
|
3
|
Raekwon Davis
|
Defensive end
|
4
|
Dylan Moses
|
Inside Linebacker
|
5
|
Xavier McKinney
|
Safety
|
6
|
Najee Harris
|
Running back
|
7
|
Terrell Lewis
|
Outside linebacker
|
8
|
Jaylen Waddle
|
Receiver
|
9
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
Receiver
|
10
|
Anfernee Jennings
|
Outside linebacker
|
11
|
Alex Leatherwood
|
Offensive tackle
|
12
|
Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
Offensive tackle
|
13
|
LaBryan Ray
|
Defensive end
|
14
|
DeVonta Smith
|
Receiver
|
15
|
Trevon Diggs
|
Corner
|
16
|
Patrick Surtain II
|
Corner
|
17
|
Brian Robinson
|
Running back
|
18
|
DJ Dale
|
Defensive tackle
|
19
|
Evan Neal
|
Offensive guard
|
20
|
Jared Mayden
|
Safety
|
21
|
Landon Dickerson
|
Offensive Lineman
|
22
|
Chris Owens
|
Center
|
23
|
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|
Offensive Lineman
|
24
|
Josh Jobe
|
Corner
|
25
|
Christian Harris
|
Inside linebacker
Comment inside the Talk of Champions here
