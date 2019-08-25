News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 12:26:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide top 25 player rankings

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com ranks the top 25 players from the Alabama Crimson Tide football team after fall camp.

Get $75 to Adidas and 25% off your subscription!!

Free-3o-Days To BamaInsider.com

BONE: Recruits to attend the season opener

BONE: Week 1 highlights and performances for Bama targets

Rankings 1-25 

Alabama Crimson Tide Player Rankings after fall camp
Rank Player Position Rivals Star Rating

1

Tua Tagovailoa

Quarterback

2

Jerry Jeudy

Receiver

3

Raekwon Davis

Defensive end

4

Dylan Moses

Inside Linebacker

5

Xavier McKinney

Safety

6

Najee Harris

Running back

7

Terrell Lewis

Outside linebacker

8

Jaylen Waddle

Receiver

9

Henry Ruggs III

Receiver

10

Anfernee Jennings

Outside linebacker

11

Alex Leatherwood

Offensive tackle

12

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Offensive tackle

13

LaBryan Ray

Defensive end

14

DeVonta Smith

Receiver

15

Trevon Diggs

Corner

16

Patrick Surtain II

Corner

17

Brian Robinson

Running back

18

DJ Dale

Defensive tackle

19

Evan Neal

Offensive guard

20

Jared Mayden

Safety

21

Landon Dickerson

Offensive Lineman

22

Chris Owens

Center

23

Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Offensive Lineman

24

Josh Jobe

Corner

25

Christian Harris

Inside linebacker

Comment inside the Talk of Champions here

BONE: Recruits to attend the season opener

BONE: Week 1 highlights and performances for Bama targets

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

Zf5hfxo74rz91xtlod1x
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}