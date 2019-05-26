The No. 8 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide softball team will play No. 1 Oklahoma on Thursday, May 30 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Time TBA) in the opening round of the WCWS. Scroll down for an early look at the WCWS playoff bracket. ICYMI: Alabama tops Texas in three-game series to advance to WCWS

Women's College World Series Bracket

The eight teams will compete in a double elimination bracket with the final two teams then competing in a best of three series. Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | Asa Hall of Fame Stadium No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Alabama No. 12 Tennessee or No. 5 Florida vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State No. 3 Washington vs. No. 5 Arizona No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 2 UCLA *Tennessee and Florida will play game three Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on ESNPU

Early look at No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Oklahoma