Alabama Crimson Tide softball to face No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners in WCWS
The No. 8 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide softball team will play No. 1 Oklahoma on Thursday, May 30 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Time TBA) in the opening round of the WCWS. Scroll down for an early look at the WCWS playoff bracket.
ICYMI: Alabama tops Texas in three-game series to advance to WCWS
Women's College World Series Bracket
The eight teams will compete in a double elimination bracket with the final two teams then competing in a best of three series.
Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | Asa Hall of Fame Stadium
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Alabama
No. 12 Tennessee or No. 5 Florida vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State
No. 3 Washington vs. No. 5 Arizona
No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 2 UCLA
*Tennessee and Florida will play game three Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on ESNPU
Early look at No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Oklahoma
The Oklahoma women’s softball team now 54-3 overall defeated No. 16 Northwestern in the Norman Super Regionals sweeping the Wildcats in two games winning game one 3-0 and winning game two 8-0. On the season, Oklahoma who at one point during the season won 49 games in a row is led by senior duo Sydney Romero and Caleigh Clifton who have combined this season for over 35 home runs and over 100 RBIs. Giselle Juarez is 26-1 in the circle this season with an ERA of 1.10. The Sooners most recently won the WCWS in 2016 and in 2017.
The Alabama Crimson Tide are 57-8 this season after beating Texas in a three-game series (W 3-0, L 7-5, W 8-5) are led by junior Bailey Hemphill who has 25 home runs on the season and over 75 RBIs (tied 1st for a school record with most home runs in one season with Kelly Kretschman) and by freshman standout Montana Fouts who is 19-5 in the circle with over 170 strikeouts. Alabama will make their 12th program appearance in the WCWS and their first appearance since the 2016 season. The Crimson Tide last won the WCWS in 2012.
Game Details
No. 8 Alabama 57-8 vs. No. 1 Oklahoma 54-3
Thursday, May 30
Time TBA
TV TBA