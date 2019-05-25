Alabama Crimson Tide softball survives Texas to advance to WCWS
Tuscaloosa, Ala. -- Alabama's women's softball team defeated Texas 8-5 on Saturday to advance to the Women's College World Series. Alabama will play the winner of No. 1 Oklahoma or No. 16 Northwestern in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Thursday, May 30. This is a developing story. Check back later.
Key Moments against Texas on Saturday
Alabama's KB Sides and Bailey Hemphill went hit back to back home runs in the bottom of the 3rd to give Alabama a 6-1 lead. Hemphill has now tied Kelly Kretschman for the single-season home run record at Alabama with 25.
Texas' Shannon Rhodes hit a grand slam to make it 7-5 in the 5th inning
Alabama is headed to the WCWS
