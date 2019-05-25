Tuscaloosa, Ala. -- Alabama's women's softball team defeated Texas 8-5 on Saturday to advance to the Women's College World Series. Alabama will play the winner of No. 1 Oklahoma or No. 16 Northwestern in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Thursday, May 30. This is a developing story. Check back later.

Key Moments against Texas on Saturday

Alabama's KB Sides and Bailey Hemphill went hit back to back home runs in the bottom of the 3rd to give Alabama a 6-1 lead. Hemphill has now tied Kelly Kretschman for the single-season home run record at Alabama with 25.

Texas' Shannon Rhodes hit a grand slam to make it 7-5 in the 5th inning

Alabama is headed to the WCWS