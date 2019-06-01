Alabama Crimson Tide Softball crushes 15-3 Florida to stay alive in WCWS
Join Today! Free 30-Days | Talk of Champions Forum
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team jumped to an early 6-0 lead against the Florida Gators and never looked back winning 15-3 in Saturday afternoon’s elimination game of the WCWS. In the bottom of the first inning, Alabama’s Kaylee Tow hit a three-run homer, followed by Merris Schroder who hit a three-run bomb.
With Alabama’s win over Florida, the Crimson Tide will now take on No. 6 Arizona in Saturday’s late game. Arizona was defeated by No. 2 UCLA on Friday by a score of 6-2. The Crimson Tide and Arizona met earlier this season on February 16th in Tucson, Arizona with the Crimson Tide winning by a score of 6-1.
Quick Stats
KB Sides was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI
Bailey Hemphill 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and 1 HR
Kaylee Tow was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs and 1 HR
Merris Schroder 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs and 1 HR
WP Sarah Cornell, 7 IP with 4 Ks
Special Note: Bailey Hemphill hit her 26th home run of the season and drove in her 82nd RBI of the season, both school records.
This story will be updated later this evening.
Back to back home runs in the 1st inning
Back to back jacks 😮 pic.twitter.com/YlBpXvvPj9— BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) June 1, 2019
Kaylee Tow makes it 10-0 Alabama
10-0 Alabama pic.twitter.com/FLESl1sCYd— BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) June 1, 2019
Bailey Hemphill hits her 26th home run of the season
Bailey Hemphill 😮— Kyle Henderson (@Rivals_Kyle) June 2, 2019
26 home runs
82 RBIs
Both school records pic.twitter.com/6nkZljUjBT