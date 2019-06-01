News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-01 19:36:17 -0500') }} other sports

Alabama Crimson Tide Softball crushes 15-3 Florida to stay alive in WCWS

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Alabama Crimson Tide Softball routes Florida in the WCWS

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team jumped to an early 6-0 lead against the Florida Gators and never looked back winning 15-3 in Saturday afternoon’s elimination game of the WCWS. In the bottom of the first inning, Alabama’s Kaylee Tow hit a three-run homer, followed by Merris Schroder who hit a three-run bomb.

With Alabama’s win over Florida, the Crimson Tide will now take on No. 6 Arizona in Saturday’s late game. Arizona was defeated by No. 2 UCLA on Friday by a score of 6-2. The Crimson Tide and Arizona met earlier this season on February 16th in Tucson, Arizona with the Crimson Tide winning by a score of 6-1.

Quick Stats

KB Sides was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI

Bailey Hemphill 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and 1 HR

Kaylee Tow was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs and 1 HR

Merris Schroder 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs and 1 HR

WP Sarah Cornell, 7 IP with 4 Ks

Special Note: Bailey Hemphill hit her 26th home run of the season and drove in her 82nd RBI of the season, both school records.

This story will be updated later this evening.

Back to back home runs in the 1st inning 

Kaylee Tow makes it 10-0 Alabama

Bailey Hemphill hits her 26th home run of the season

