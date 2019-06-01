Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team jumped to an early 6-0 lead against the Florida Gators and never looked back winning 15-3 in Saturday afternoon’s elimination game of the WCWS. In the bottom of the first inning, Alabama’s Kaylee Tow hit a three-run homer, followed by Merris Schroder who hit a three-run bomb.

With Alabama’s win over Florida, the Crimson Tide will now take on No. 6 Arizona in Saturday’s late game. Arizona was defeated by No. 2 UCLA on Friday by a score of 6-2. The Crimson Tide and Arizona met earlier this season on February 16th in Tucson, Arizona with the Crimson Tide winning by a score of 6-1.

Quick Stats

KB Sides was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI

Bailey Hemphill 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and 1 HR

Kaylee Tow was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs and 1 HR

Merris Schroder 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs and 1 HR

WP Sarah Cornell, 7 IP with 4 Ks

Special Note: Bailey Hemphill hit her 26th home run of the season and drove in her 82nd RBI of the season, both school records.

This story will be updated later this evening.