Alabama Crimson Tide: Several newcomers with opportunity to make impact

The Tide will have plenty of talent at receiver

The Tide's wide receiver room will have a lot of young talent at its disposal next season including four freshmen who all rank in the Rivals100. Anderson arriving early gives him a great chance to compete for a role in his first year with the Crimson Tide. He is one of the fastest, most explosive receivers in the 2022 class. "The energy at practices changed when one-on-ones began, and players like Anderson made onlookers take notice," Rivals said regarding his performance the Under Armour All-America Bowl. "Rep after rep he was consistent in his routes getting separation from defensive backs and opening windows for quarterbacks. Another trusted speed burner heading to Tuscaloosa."

Which position will Law play is the biggest question. He is one of the most dynamic athletes in the country with the ability to play receiver, running back or defensive back. Alabama has signed an abundance of talented playmakers. Many players learned their position after arriving in Tuscaloosa including former stars like Trevon Diggs, ArDarius Stewart, Cyrus Jones and even Blake Sims. Law was considered a top priority target for the Tide after working out in June at receiver. He will likely get looks at multiple positions this spring, but Alabama will likely find a place where he can make an impact early in his career especially with the talent his brings to the table. "Law boasts electric track times with a 10.48-second 100-meter and a 22.25-second 200-meter," said Rivals recruiting analyst, Sam Spiegelman. "Playing multiple positions for Captain Shreve, as a receiver he’s a bonafide playmaker in space with sure hands and big-play ability after the catch. As a pure runner, he seamlessly cuts and turns with quick feet and the ability to change direction instantly. He will bring a ton of upside to Alabama’s offense."

Expect an inside linebacker to contribute

The Crimson Tide signed one of the best linebacker classes in the country even though there were only three: Jeremiah Alexander, Shawn Murphy and Jihaad Campbell. All three have arrived in Tuscaloosa for early enrollment and should contribute early in their career. Campbell and Murphy were recruited by Alabama as inside linebackers while Alexander is recruited to play outside. The two inside backers may have a little bit more of an opportunity to play as true freshmen with Will Anderson and Dallas Turner leading the Crimson Tide on the outside. "Most offensive linemen never see a linebacker like Campbell during their high school careers, even the five- and four-stars," Rivals said after Campbell's performance at the Under Armour All-America game. "Campbell has a long and lean frame but plays bigger and with more power than expected. “Taking the field with the Icons (team name), Campbell looked game-ready, tying for a team-high three tackles and credited with a tackle for a loss. Lost in the mix is seeing him do what was asked of him within the defensive scheme, turning plays back inside, helping squeeze running lanes for the Legends." Murphy won the high school Butkus Award which is given to the best linebacker in the country. The four-year starter recorded 113 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions during his senior season.

The transfers will make an impact

Alabama will only look in the transfer portal or JuCo ranks for players who have a significant chance to contribute for the Tide in the following season. Coach Saban has hit home run after home run in the portal with stars like Jake Coker, Landon Dickerson, Jameson Williams and Henry To'oto'o. Any time an elite college player enters the portal the Alabama fan base hopes it will see those players wear Crimson. Alabama only targets players who have a chance to make an early/immediate impact. Bryce Young leading Alabama's team next year won't entice a quarterback who wants to start to Tuscaloosa, and Coach Saban not likely to waste a scholarship on one who will likely work as a back-up. Alabama added two of the very best in the portal with former LSU defensive back Elias Ricks and former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Both of these players should contribute early with many projecting as the No. 1 team in college football heading into the 2022 season. Ricks ranked as the No.1 cornerback in the country during his senior season at IMG Academy. He is originally from Mater Dei High School where he was teammates with Alabama Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young. Ricks was named to the Freshman All-America Team and Second Team All-SEC in 2020 after recording 20 tackles and four interceptions. He also added five pass break-ups and nine passes defended. Ricks only played in six games during his sophomore year before suffering a shoulder injury in early October that sidelined him for the season. Jahmyr Gibbs is another outstanding player from the 2020 class who was also recruited by Alabama out of Dalton High School in Georgia. The Tide signed three backs in the 2020 class- Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Kyle Edwards. Alabama will lose its starting running back, Brian Robinson, to graduation. It will return a lot of talent including players who were sidelined with injuries, like McClellan, Williams and Camar Wheaton, throughout the 2021 season. Gibbs practiced with the team prior to the National Championship and was turning heads. There is a strong belief the former Yellow Jacket will have a tremendous impact. He was one of the bright spots for former Alabama staffer and current Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins the last two seasons. Gibbs had 968 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns during his freshman season. He rushed for 746 yards and four touchdowns during the 2021 season. He also added 35 receptions for 465 yards and two touchdowns.

When will Niblack arrive?

Alabama hopes it can have another impact player at tight end this fall. Jaleel Skinner, who was scheduled to enroll early at Alabama, flipped to Miami during the early signing period. Alabama signee Amari NIblack is ranked as a receiver, but will work more as a receiving threat at the tight end position. He has a very good chance to see the field early in his career. Niblack was expected to enroll at Alabama earlier this week, but he has yet to arrive in Tuscaloosa. He is still waiting for final approval before he can join the Tide's program. He is a special talent and extremely difficult to keep him off the field next season. He is a major receiving threat and can provide a lost of mis-matches in the future.

