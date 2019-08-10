There is quite a bit to go over. (Scroll down)

Here are some observations from Alabama's scrimmage today as well as some takeaways from Nick Saban's press conference.

What we learned from the scrimmage

— Saban wants to find out who is the number two quarterback. I’ve been saying that Taulia is pushing Mac Jones all fall camp and I think Saban is going to let their on the field play sort this out. This is great news as competition makes the product on the field better.

Latest on Trey Sanders

— Miller Forristall is back from a foot injury. While the tight end might not seem like a major area that Alabama needs to depend on, we’re not sure about that as we are yet to actually see Sarkisian’s offense in place. Forristall is the veteran of the tight end room who can provide leadership and he can be a playmaker when he’s healthy.

— Next man up at the defensive tackle spot with the knee injury of DJ Dale. Phidarian Mathis and Justin Egobigbe are two guys that are being looked at as contributors inside the trenches. Mathis has never looked bad, it’s just Dale has looked that good.

Who’s Injured

Trey Sanders - Foot (Will require surgery/Out indefinitely)

Josh McMillon - Knee (TBA) (Saban seemed concerned)

LaBrayn Ray - Foot (not serious)

DJ Dale - knee (not serious)

Nigel Nott - Undisclosed

Trey Sanders out, now what

What terrible news to unfold during fall camp around. Losing Trey Sanders might not serve as a crucial blow to the offense overall, but it will be a loss in terms of losing a very talented freshman that would add another element to the run and passing game under Sarkisian.

