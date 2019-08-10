“Trey Sanders did not scrimmage today because he has a foot injury,” Saban confirmed. “That will require surgery, so he will be out indefinitely.”

Earlier Saturday, reports surfaced stating Sanders, the No. 3 player overall in this year’s class, suffered a broken foot during Alabama’s practice Thursday and will miss the entirety of the coming season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The rigors of fall camp are catching up with Alabama. Following the Crimson Tide’s first scrimmage Saturday, Nick Saban provided a lengthy injury report, headlined by the news that five-star freshman Trey Sanders sustained a foot injury and will be out for the indefinite future.

Saban continued to dole out grim news, also stating that redshirt senior Joshua McMillon suffered a knee injury during the scrimmage. McMillon had been working with the first-team defense at the Will linebacker position this offseason.

Saban said McMillon’s injury was the “most concerning” and stated the team will “have to do some research” on the potential injury.

Saban said starting Mike linebacker Dylan Moses was held out of the scrimmage. While the head coach didn’t mention the nature of Moses’ injury, he stated it was “no big deal” and that the Butkus Award finalist will be back to practice on Monday.

Saban also confirmed defensive lineman D.J. Dale suffered a knee sprain and will be out for “a week or so.” BamaInsider previously reported that the freshman defensive lineman sustained the injury during practice Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Matt Womack did not participate in the scrimmage due to an undisclosed reason, while defensive back Brandon Turnage (ankle) was able to work with the team after being absent from the team’s past two media viewing sessions during practice.

Additionally, Saban provided an updates tight end Miller Forristall (foot) and defensive end LaBryan Ray (ankle), who came into camp with injuries.

“Miller Forristall is starting to work. We did not scrimmage him today, but he is starting to do some things in practice,” Saban said. “We expect LaBryan Ray to return to practice and start doing some of those things here in the very near future.”

Alabama returns to the field Monday at 7:30 p.m. for its eighth practice of fall camp. The Crimson Tide begins its regular season against Duke on Aug. 31 inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“It’s important that we get some of those guys healthy so they can get them enough work that they can get ready to play in the first game," Saban said. "But we got a lot of young guys playing out there because when you have probably four or five guys in the front seven on defense not going out there today, that means the twos are the ones, the threes are the twos.

“So it’s an opportunity for a lot of those guys to get a lot of work, but they’re also young players that probably don’t have good enough knowledge and experience right now that have enough confidence to go out there and do it and execute with any kind of consistency. So all we care about is this is where we are, this is what we need to do to fix them.”