{{ timeAgo('2019-12-09 13:50:02 -0600') }} football

Alabama Crimson Tide: Recruiting Insider Report

Each week Andrew Bone provides his 10 recruiting thoughts (Insider Report) to BamaInsider subscribers. Want the very latest on the top remaining targets who will announce this month? Be sure to check it out!

Five-star DE Jordan Burch remains a top priority for Alabama.
Where do things stand with Phillip Webb after his official visit to Alabama?

Does Alabama have a chance to land five-star targets like Jordan Burch and Darnell Washington?

Is Alabama in danger of losing any of its top commitments?

Will Sam Pittman leaving Georgia have an impact on Alabama's class?

Which recruits will Nick Saban have in-home visits with this week?

These answers and much more can be found at the link below!

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

