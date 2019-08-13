— Leading off with All-American Jerry Jeudy. What exceptional footwork he has. While the receiving corps has remarkable talent throughout the roster, I hope you are taking time to appreciate Jeudy as he’s clearly the next big-time receiver to leave Alabama and head to the NFL. Great worth ethic, marvelous routes, velcro-like hands, he really has it all.

— It’s amazing that DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III are not far behind Jeudy talent-wise. Smith is always upfront in the receiver lines getting reps and I saw him working and teaching Xavier Williams during our time at practice. Ruggs always makes the tough catch, especially over the middle of the field. Saban said last year that Ruggs is an incredible strong receiver and remember that circus catch he had against LSU last season? Watching these future NFL players is really an honor.

— On Tyrell Shavers, what mismatch he would presumably be in in a red-zone situation with all that height and jumping ability. I did see him drop another pass today, hit him right in the hands. Other younger receivers that caught my eye: Jaylen Waddle and it's scary how talented he is, Xavier Williams is a guy I probably do not talk enough about and he’s sticky, meaning he catches everything, and John Metchie could likely start for any program in the country this season.

