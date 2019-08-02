Alabama Crimson Tide practice observations
Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides his observations from Alabama's first practice of the 2019 season.
Here are a few observations from Alabama's first practice. I was able to watch the OLB, ILB, S, TEs, and QBs.
-- Terrell Lewis looked close to 100%, we'll continue to track his progress, but he looked great today.
-- Our premium subscriber @Scatman Crothers said it best today, Anfernee Jennings looks like a grown man.
-- I really liked what I saw from Freshman OLB Kevin Harris and King Mwikuta
-- Regarding the inside linebackers, Dylan is obviously the man at Mike and Joshua McMillon and Markail Benton along with Shane Lee were also repping with the one's. Lee might be the most ripped dude on the team and he's just a pup still.
