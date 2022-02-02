Alabama Crimson Tide: Positions of need in 2023

Alabama has put a bow on its 2022 class after signing 24 players in the 2022 class. The Crimson Tide signed 23 players in December and also reeled in three elite players from the transfer portal. Alabama signed its final high school player in this recruiting cycle on Wednesday when Danny Lewis Jr., announced for the Tide.

Nick Saban and his staff can shift its complete focus to the 2023 class. Alabama visited several high schools in January and also welcomed several underclassmen to Tuscaloosa during the last two weekends. Elliot Washington became the first commitment for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 class on Monday.

Alabama will look to sign another outstanding class next year with a primary focus on three specific positions of major need. Take a closer look at the position and the early top targets for Alabama.

