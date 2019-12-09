Alabama Crimson Tide lands 11 on AP All-SEC team
Alabama might not have won the SEC title this year, but it topped the conference Monday when it landed 11 players on the Associated Press All-SEC team. Of that group, the Crimson Tide also had a conference-best five first-team selections.
Offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr., receiver DeVonta Smith, linebacker Anferenee Jennings, cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Xavier McKinney were all selected as first-team members for Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s second team members included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa receivers Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle, running back Najee Harris and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown was named Defensive Player of the Year. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was named Newcomer of the Year, and LSU’s Ed Orgeron was named Coach of the Year.
LSU had all three of the team’s unanimous first-team selections in Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
Associated Press All-SEC team
FIRST TEAM
Offense
u-QB — Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio
u-RB — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
RB — Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi
T — Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia
T — Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky
G — Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee
G — Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama
C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky
TE — Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia
u-WR — Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana
WR — DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana
All-purpose — Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
K — Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia
Defense
E — Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama
E — Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia
T — Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia
T — Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas
LB — Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas
LB — K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama
LB — Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama
CB — Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland
CB — Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
S — Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia
S — Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia
P — Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii
RB — Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California
RB — D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia
T — Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida
T — Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York
G — Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina
G — Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi
C — Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas
WR — Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana
WR — Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida
All-purpose — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston
K — Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas
Defense
E — Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
E — D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
T — Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina
T — Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas
LB — K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston
LB — De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana
x-LB — David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida
x-LB — Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama
x-CB — Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana
x-CB — Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans
x-CB — Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia
S — Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston
S — Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami
P — Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston
***
u-Offensive Player of the Year — QB Joe Burrow, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year — DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
Newcomer of the Year — CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Coach of the Year - Ed Orgeron, LSU
u-Unanimous selection
x-Ties
