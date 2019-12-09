Alabama might not have won the SEC title this year, but it topped the conference Monday when it landed 11 players on the Associated Press All-SEC team. Of that group, the Crimson Tide also had a conference-best five first-team selections.

Offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr., receiver DeVonta Smith, linebacker Anferenee Jennings, cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Xavier McKinney were all selected as first-team members for Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s second team members included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa receivers Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle, running back Najee Harris and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown was named Defensive Player of the Year. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was named Newcomer of the Year, and LSU’s Ed Orgeron was named Coach of the Year.

LSU had all three of the team’s unanimous first-team selections in Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.