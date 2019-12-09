News More News
Alabama Crimson Tide lands 11 on AP All-SEC team

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama might not have won the SEC title this year, but it topped the conference Monday when it landed 11 players on the Associated Press All-SEC team. Of that group, the Crimson Tide also had a conference-best five first-team selections.

Offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr., receiver DeVonta Smith, linebacker Anferenee Jennings, cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Xavier McKinney were all selected as first-team members for Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s second team members included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa receivers Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle, running back Najee Harris and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown was named Defensive Player of the Year. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was named Newcomer of the Year, and LSU’s Ed Orgeron was named Coach of the Year.

LSU had all three of the team’s unanimous first-team selections in Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Alabama receivers DeVonta Smith (left) and Henry Ruggs III (right). Photo | Getty Images
Associated Press All-SEC team

FIRST TEAM

Offense

u-QB — Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio

u-RB — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

RB — Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi

T — Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia

T — Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky

G — Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee

G — Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama

C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky

TE — Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia

u-WR — Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana

WR — DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana

All-purpose — Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

K — Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia

Defense

E — Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama

E — Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia

T — Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia

T — Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

LB — Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas

LB — K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama

LB — Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama

CB — Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland

CB — Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

S — Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia

S — Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia

P — Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB — Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

RB — Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California

RB — D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia

T — Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida

T — Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York

G — Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina

G — Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi

C — Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia

TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas

WR — Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana

WR — Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida

All-purpose — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston

K — Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas

Defense

E — Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

E — D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

T — Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina

T — Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas

LB — K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston

LB — De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana

x-LB — David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida

x-LB — Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama

x-CB — Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana

x-CB — Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans

x-CB — Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia

S — Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston

S — Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami

P — Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston

***

u-Offensive Player of the Year — QB Joe Burrow, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year — DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Newcomer of the Year — CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Coach of the Year - Ed Orgeron, LSU

u-Unanimous selection

x-Ties

