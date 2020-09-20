ICYMI: Week One Game Details

- We lead off the nuggets for week one starting with the corner position. As you read yesterday, junior college transfer Ronald Williams JR. suffered a broken arm and will be out 4-6 weeks from what our sources tell us. Many of our BamaInsider.com users commented that a break is not as bad as an ACL and that is 100% spot on and I would suspect that Williams Jr. comes back sooner than later. Williams Jr. was getting reps with the first-team defense this past week.

While Williams Jr. suffered an injury that will keep him out a small amount of time, the Crimson Tide enters the season very healthy (knock on wood) compared to past pre-seasons. One of the reasons could be because of the way fall training camp was conducted. Fall training camp included breaks and the players being at the facility only a limited amount of time due to COVID rules.

This has been productive for the team and has kept them healthy, so maybe look at this to be the format going forward, even for the start of the 2021 season.

- Jobe is projected as the first-team corner along with Patrick Surtain II and behind those two at the corner position, you have Marcus Banks, Brandon Turnage, and Jalyn Armour-Davis.

