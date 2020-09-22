 Alabama Crimson Tide football recruiting news
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-22 10:37:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide: Football recruiting thoughts

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!
The story is sponsored by JFQ lending
The story is sponsored by JFQ lending

Free 30-Days To BamaInsider.com - Start here

Get all the answers and much more!

Complete Recruiting Thoughts!

Five-star WR Luther Burden has Alabama in his top five.
Five-star WR Luther Burden has Alabama in his top five. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Five-star worthy?

Alabama commitments looking elsewhere?

Does Alabama have a realistic shot?

In-state junior having great season!

Pre-Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama 

Free 30-Days To BamaInsider.com - Start here

Get all the answers and much more!

Complete Recruiting Thoughts!

Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page
Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page (Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}