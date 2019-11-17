The Crimson Tide will find out if that trend will affect its postseason aspirations later this week as the latest College Football Playoff Rankings will be released Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Alabama lost its starting quarterback and is beginning to lose its place in the college football rankings. Despite beating Mississippi State 38-7 on Saturday, the Crimson Tide dropped one spot to No. 5 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

The top six teams in both polls were identical as LSU led the way followed by Ohio State and Clemson. Georgia jumped Alabama for the fourth spot following its win over Auburn over the weekend. Meanwhile, Oregon remained at No. 6.

Auburn fell three spots to No. 16 in both polls. The Tigers represent Alabama’s lone remaining resume booster as the two teams are set to meet on Nov. 30 for the Iron Bowl in Auburn.

Alabama’s strength of schedule was helped out a bit as Texas A&M broke back into both polls at No. 23. The Crimson Tide beat the Aggies 47-28 in College Station, Texas earlier this season.

Alabama returns home to face FCS foe Western Carolina on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.