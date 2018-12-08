Big night for Alabama football on the commitment front as the Crimson Tide flipped two prospects on the evening. Five-star Daxton Hill flipped from Michigan and two hours later Jeffery Carter flipped from Texas A&M. Both Hill and Carter are defensive backs from the Class of 2019.

Carter is a Four-star out of Mansfield, Texas kept it short on Twitter.

“What’s understood don’t need to be explained. Respect my decision.”

Carter is the 24th Alabama commitment from the Class of 2019.