{{ timeAgo('2018-12-08 21:33:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide Football flips Jeffery Carter from Texas A&M

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Four-star Jeffery Carter

Big night for Alabama football on the commitment front as the Crimson Tide flipped two prospects on the evening. Five-star Daxton Hill flipped from Michigan and two hours later Jeffery Carter flipped from Texas A&M. Both Hill and Carter are defensive backs from the Class of 2019.

ICYMI Weekend Official Visitors | Remaining Targets

Carter is a Four-star out of Mansfield, Texas kept it short on Twitter.

“What’s understood don’t need to be explained. Respect my decision.”

Carter is the 24th Alabama commitment from the Class of 2019.

A quick look at the Class of 2019 for Alabama 

Click this image to see Alabama's complete Class of 2019
