Just an hour before the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday evening, Five-star Daxton Hill, the number one safety in the Country flipped his commitment from Michigan to Alabama.

ICYMI Weekend Official Visitors | Remaining Targets

On Twitter, Hill posted this statement.

“I would like to thank the University of Michigan for their love and support throughout this time of recruiting me. Thank you to all the coaches at Michigan that took their time to come see me play or reach out to make sure everything was well with my family and I. This was a tough decision for me and my family, but I have decided to de-commit from the University of Michigan and flip my commitment to the University of Alabama.”

Hill had been committed to Michigan since September 18, 2018. Hill is Alabama’s 23rd commitment for the Class of 2019 and the second Five-star commitment in this class. The lead recruiter for Hill is Alabama defensive backs coach Karl Scott.

This story is developing.