Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-08 18:16:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide Football flips 5-star Daxton Hill from Michigan

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!


Just an hour before the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday evening, Five-star Daxton Hill, the number one safety in the Country flipped his commitment from Michigan to Alabama.

ICYMI Weekend Official Visitors | Remaining Targets

On Twitter, Hill posted this statement.

“I would like to thank the University of Michigan for their love and support throughout this time of recruiting me. Thank you to all the coaches at Michigan that took their time to come see me play or reach out to make sure everything was well with my family and I. This was a tough decision for me and my family, but I have decided to de-commit from the University of Michigan and flip my commitment to the University of Alabama.”

Hill had been committed to Michigan since September 18, 2018. Hill is Alabama’s 23rd commitment for the Class of 2019 and the second Five-star commitment in this class. The lead recruiter for Hill is Alabama defensive backs coach Karl Scott.

This story is developing.

Rz0s2dqcqv3mucvktlsh
Alabama Crimson Tide Football flips 5-star Daxton Hill from Michigan

A quick look at Alabama's Class of 2019 

Qv9v4jw0gaetsigwmgli
Click this image to see Alabama's complete Class of 2019

Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside Andrew Bone's Recruiting Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}