This Friday night in Los Angeles, California two of the nation’s top high school football quarterbacks will go head to head when Alabama Crimson Tide commit Bryce Young goes head to head with Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
Young is a 6-foot-180-pound class of 2020 Four-star prospect that had originally committed to USC before flipping to Alabama in mid-September. On the season, Young has led Mater Dei High School who is No. 1 in the nation to a record of 8-0 throwing for 2,581-yards with 31 touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Uiagalelei is a 6-foot-4, 235-pound Five-star that is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com. Uiagalelei committed to Clemson back in May of 2019 and on the season he has thrown for 2,303-yards with 27 touchdowns and 1 interception.
Game Day Information
Mater Dei (8-0) vs. St. John Bosco (8-0)
Friday, October, 24 at 7:30 p.m. PCT
TV: Fox Sports West
I - National ranking: Mater Day No. 1, St. John Bosco No. 2
The Matchup This Friday Night
