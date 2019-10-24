The Alabama Crimson Tide missed on one of its top targets in the 2020 class as Arik Gilbert announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday. How will the Tide finish the recruiting cycle? Is there still a chance for the top ranked class?

Will Alabama add another running back?

What is the fall out of Alabama missing on Gilbert?

Does Alabama have a realistic chance to land Jordan Burch?

Will the Crimson. Tide lose any of its current commitments?

READ HERE!