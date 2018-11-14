Juwan Gary is a Rivals.com Four-star | UA Athletics photo

Alabama basketball and Head Coach Avery Johnson signed three commitments from the Class of 2019 today. Four-star Jaylen Forbes out of Florence, Mississippi, Juwan Gary a Four-star out of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jaden Shackelford a Three-star out of Hesperia, California. Gary is ranked as the 79th best player in the Nation by Rivals.com and is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound strong forward. Forbes is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard and is ranked 110th nationally by Rivals.com, and Shackelford is a 6-foot-3, shooting guard who is ranked 135 in the nation.



Meet The Commitments

“Juwan is a prospect that we fell in love with from the first moment we watched him. Juwan has a high motor and plays with maximum energy on both sides of the floor. He’s a knock-down three-point shooter. Juwan has strong character and bounces back extremely well from adversity. He comes from an outstanding family. His mother Elisha, father Kevin and sister Kassidy are fantastic people and we are excited to welcome them all to the Alabama basketball family.” — Avery Johnson



“Jaylen is a player who is from our footprint area of the Southeast and an area we need to continue to get top players. We feel Jaylen is one of the best pure shooters in the country. He is a knockdown three-point shooter who is a threat as soon as he crosses half court. We were very impressed with how strong he finished the AAU season and really showed his athleticism and ability to create plays off the dribble. He is very excited to be a part of this recruiting class. We want to thank Jaylen’s mother, Denise Andrews and father Michael Forbes, along with his sisters Destenie Thomas and Tiyunna Lee and we are looking forward to them making the trip to Tuscaloosa and cheering on the Crimson Tide.” — Avery Johnson



“Jaden brings an explosiveness as a combo guard. He’s a guy who can get his shot off against anybody. He has a great body, is an outstanding defender and is a high-level ball handler who has great court vision. He comes from a great family and I want to especially thank his parents, Anthony and Jasmine, along with his brother and sister. They are a terrific family and have great faith and trust in the Alabama basketball program.” — Avery Johnson



