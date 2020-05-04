News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 16:12:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide AD Greg Byrne post updates on Stadium renovations

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

Most of the country shut down during the last month, but construction on Bryant-Denny Stadium has continued.

Also check out the video below for our last stadium update posted on March 5, regarding Alabama's new tunnel for players.

On Monday afternoon, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne provided an updated look at the renovations on twitter.

Before COVID-19 forced most of the country to slow down and practice social distancing, these renovations were scheduled to wrap up prior to Sept. 12 when Alabama faces Georgia State in the first home game of the 2020 season.

Alabama Crimson Tide Athletic Director Greg Byrne posted updated shots of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Monday afternoon (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports).
