Most of the country shut down during the last month, but construction on Bryant-Denny Stadium has continued.

On Monday afternoon, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne provided an updated look at the renovations on twitter.

Toured Bryant-Denny yesterday and today. Here are some updated pictures.

1. Safety first

2 & 3. West side expanded concourses

More coming pic.twitter.com/vQKVQtEyWH — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) May 4, 2020

1. W Concourse expanded by approx. 16’

2. Champions Club Interior View (limited availability)

3. Walking into tunnel & interior of tunnel.



It’s coming along! #RollTide 👍🏼🐘👷🏼‍♂️👷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IPuccZWcHt — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) May 4, 2020

1. New elevators on west side

2. New elevators on east side

3. All four video boards are installed. 60% larger. pic.twitter.com/eWF3g8cusn — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) May 4, 2020

1. Home locker room...will be very cool.

2 & 3. Recruiting room expansion. pic.twitter.com/0UDC6SUlF7 — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) May 4, 2020

Before COVID-19 forced most of the country to slow down and practice social distancing, these renovations were scheduled to wrap up prior to Sept. 12 when Alabama faces Georgia State in the first home game of the 2020 season.