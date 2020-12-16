Revenge is a dish best served cold. It also helps if it’s served often.

After blowing out LSU on the field earlier this month, Alabama continued to pour it on the Tigers on the recruiting trail. Alabama flipped two LSU commits during the opening of the early signing period on Wednesday as four-star receiver JoJo Earle and three-star edge rusher Keanu Koht both signed with the Tide.

While the two signees were key targets for Nick Saban and his staff, their signatures also represent two more major victories over a heated rival. That has to make things a bit sweeter for Alabama’s staff considering recent events.

Following LSU’s 46-41 victory over Alabama last year, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron was caught on camera giving a spirited and profanity-laced speech inside the visiting locker room of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“We’re going to beat their ass in recruiting,” Orgeron started. “We’re going to beat their ass every time they see us. You understand that? Roll Tide what? (Expletive) you.”

That statement isn’t holding up so well for Orgeron or LSU. Earlier this month, Alabama tore apart the Tigers, piling up 650 yards of offense in a 55-17 victory in Baton Rouge, La. While that loss served as one of the low points in a disappointing season for LSU, Wednesday’s events might be a more stinging blow to the Tigers.

Earle served as the biggest surprise as the four-star receiver wasn’t heavily linked to the Tide heading into the day. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound playmaker possesses elite speed and quickness and figures to be a future fit at the slot position. Earle is rated as the No. 8 receiver and No. 54 overall player in this year’s class. The Aledo, Texas native is a former high school teammate of Alabama freshman running back Jase McClellan.

Koht was less of a shock but still represents a sizable get for Alabama. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound edge rusher recorded 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for a loss during the 2020 season and is thought to be one of the more underrated players in his class.

“We’ve been recruiting these guys for a long, long time,” Saban said Wednesday. “I think both guys started several weeks ago sort of showing a little more interest, maybe not being satisfied with where they were in their recruitment or whatever. So we were pleased and happy to get both those guys. We think they’re both really, really good players, really good people, great families. So we’re excited about those two guys for sure.”

Wednesday, Saban was asked if comments such as Orgeron’s provide any extra motivation to him and his staff. The head coach said he was more focused on his own program, stating, “I’m not on the internet, I don’t hear all that stuff out there.”

“We don’t worry about other schools,” Saban said. “We don’t talk about other schools in recruiting. We don’t get stimulated or whatever by what they say or do. We have a process of how we do things here. We have a lot of people who contribute to that process, and it’s worked well for us in the past.

“We try to create a lot of value for players whether it’s in personal development, academics and the success they have in developing a career off the field, the success they have being able to develop a career on the field. So those are the things we try to focus on is the culture of the program and how it’s going to help them be successful and be more successful in life.”

The Tide has now tallied five flips in the 2021 class as Wednesday’s two signees were joined by a former Texas commit in quarterback Jalen Milroe, a former Ohio State commit in DeVonta Smith and a former Mississippi State commit in Kadarius Townsend.