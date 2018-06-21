TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — They aren’t the Beatles, but in Alabama they might as well be. Hewitt-Trussville’s three Alabama commits have become mini celebrities among an in-state following with an insatiable hunger for anything Crimson Tide.

Quarterback Paul Tyson and offensive lineman Pierce Quick are still one year away from officially donning crimson and white, while 2020 receiver Dazalin Worsham is two years away from making his Alabama debut. However, that hasn’t curtailed the fanfare surrounding the trio.

“We do this thing every year called Husky night,” Quick said. “Me and Paul were sitting out here and some woman came up. She didn’t want to watch the game at all, I think she was from Mobile. She drove all the way up from Mobile, and she was like pushing kids out of the way and got our autograph.

“I was just getting to know Paul at the time, and the look on his face after that was the funniest thing ever.”

If trio was a pop band, Tyson would be the lead singer. As the great-grandson of Alabama legend Paul “Bear” Bryant, he is by far the most talked about of the group. The fact that Tyson was rated as the No. 9 quarterback in the 2019 class and earned an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals last month has only added to that intrigue.

The notoriety brings an unfair amount of expectations, but by now it’s nothing Tyson isn’t used to.

“Honestly, I embrace my great-grandfather. That’s something that was put in my life, and it’s a great honor to have,” Tyson said. “I make the most of it. Pressure comes with it, but it really doesn’t faze me.

“There are a lot of Alabama fans who want me to do well, and I got to go out there and perform. Yes, it’s a lot of pressure, but I’m going to take that in and that’s going to push me even more.”

Tyson lived up to the hype during his junior year last season, completing 70.8 percent of his passes for 3,392 yards and 33 touchdowns with just four interceptions. In his first year on the varsity level, he helped Hewitt-Trussville to the Class 7A semifinal while earning second-team honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The first-team quarterback on that list is Tyson’s future teammate at Alabama, Taulia Tagovailoa. Tyson committed to Alabama on April 5 and was followed by Tagovailoa, who announced his decision later in the month on A-Day. Tagovailoa, the brother of current Alabama Tua Tagovailoa, is rated as the No. 5 quarterback in the 2019 class.

Both quarterbacks competed in the Elite 11 Finals, rooming together during the three-day quarterback showcase in Redondo Beach, Calif. While there is already talk of a potential battle between the two quarterbacks, Tyson said he enjoyed getting to build a bond with his fellow teammate.

“Me and him are good friends,” Tyson said. “We both know if you’re going to Alabama you’ve got to compete. There’s probably going to be some guys behind us coming up too. No matter what, we’re both going to go out there and compete and do the best we can do. We’re going to try and make each other better.”

Aside from working alongside Tagovailoa, Tyson said he benefited greatly from the one-on-one instruction he received from coaches at while competing at the Elite 11. His biggest improvement this offseason has come in his footwork which has allowed him to develop a quicker delivery.

Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd can already tell a difference. Floyd said Tyson has been one of the most driven players on the team this offseason, stating the 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback has worked on adding weight in order to prepare himself for the college game.

“He’s consistently gotten better,” Floyd said. “A year ago he could throw the ball pretty well, but he’s gotten stronger and he’s got his body in better condition for what he’s going to need to go through. His arm is stronger this year. He’s put in a lot of work.”

This season, Tyson figures to be the leading force in Hewitt-Trussville’s pursuit for a first-ever state championship. While his first focus is on helping his current teammates achieve success, he’s also playing a major role in recruiting future teammates at Alabama.

Since committing to Alabama, Tyson has served as one of the most avid recruiters of the 2019 class, helping the Crimson Tide shoot up to No. 1 in the team rankings. Despite the top status, the confident quarterback vowed he’s not done yet, claiming he’ll continue to push until all of Alabama’s recruiting needs were met.

“The quarterback of the class has got to be the leader of the class,” Tyson said. “Pierce [Quick] was the first to commit, and he’s been helping me a lot. I’m just excited to team with him. We’re just sitting together trying to run this class and make sure Alabama has the best class in the country.”

After all, who can say no to a celebrity?