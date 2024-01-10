The moment Alabama fans have been dreading for years is finally here.

After 17 seasons and six national titles with Alabama, Nick Saban is set to retire, TideIllustrated confirmed Wednesday. The head coach informed Crimson Tide players about his plans Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, Oregon’s Dan Lanning is expected to be a top target in Alabama’s search to replace Saban.

Saban, 72, ends his career with a 297-71-1 record as a college head coach. His six national titles with Alabama tied Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most in school history. Saban also has a national title with LSU, giving him more than any coach in college football history. The Fairmont, West Virginia is the only only coach to win four BCS national titles as well as the only coach to win three College Football Playoff national championships. In addition he is the only coach to win back-to-back national championships in the BCS era.

Saban arrived at Alabama in 2007, almost immediately bringing a struggling Crimson Tide program back to prominence. After posting a 7-6 record during his first season, he has led Alabama to 10 or more wins the past 15 seasons. Saban’s Alabama national titles came in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020. He’s also led the Tide to nine SEC titles and as well as appearances in eight of the 10 College Football Playoffs. In addition to his wins, Saban has produced Four Heisman Trophy winners and 44 first-round draft picks

Saban has been coaching for the past 50 years, starting his career as a grad assistant at his alma mater, Kent State in 1973.

From there, he served as a positional coach at Kent State, Syracuse, West Virginia and Navy before he became defensive coordinator for Michigan State from 1983-87.

Saban’s first head coaching job came at Toledo as he led the Rockets to a 9-2 record in the 1990 season. From there he served as the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator from 1991-94 before taking the head coaching job at Michigan State from 1995-99. After leaving the Spartans, Saban made his first stop in the SEC, coaching LSU from 2000-04). He moved to the NFL to coach the Miami Dolphins from 2005-06 before being hired by Alabama.