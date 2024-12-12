Alabama center Parker Brailsford will return for 2025 season

One of the key pieces of Alabama’s offensive line will be back for another season in Tuscaloosa. Redshirt Sophomore Parker Brailsford plans to return for his junior season in 2025.

Parker revealed his decision when speaking to reporters Thursday. The former Washington center followed Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa and will be a key part of the Tide’s offensive line next season.

“I talked to my family,” Brailsford said of what went into his decision. “Talked to my people that just give me good advice on what they think and just things going on. I also talked to some people around the building to see what they had to say and I think the overall consensus is that I should come back.”

Brailsford anchored Alabama’s interior offensive line from the center position in 2024. Brailsford didn’t allow a sack in 351 offensive snaps and had a 66.4 pass-block and a 61.2 run-block grades from Pro Football Focus.

With Brailsford set to return, the Tide will retain a crucial component of its 2024 offensive line. Left guard Tyler Booker, who has a year of eligibility remaining, could depart for the NFL Draft. Starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor and right tackle Elijah Pritchett all have eligibility remaining and can return next season. The Tide also signed four blue-chip prospects in the Class of 2025, headlined by five-star Micheal Carroll.

“I think we’re going to be a really good group," Brailsford said. I think we’ve had time to grow and even a lot of the young guys, I see them get better every single day. I think they’re gonna push the older guys and it’s gonna be a battle every single day. So that’s really what’s gonna push us.

“And then, even with that, just the whole team. I feel like as a team getting closer and we have a lot of guys that — obviously I don’t know what they’re doing yet, I mean we’ll see. But if they do decide to come back we’ll have a real tight unit. And also, just another year in the playbook too will just be good for everybody. Everybody knows what’s going on, knows what to expect.”

Alabama will play one more game in the 2024 season when it faces Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 31 in Tampa, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.