Everyone knows that Nate Oats’ squad has depth, but nobody expected this.

In a 102-46 blowout at home, Alabama basketball's bench put up a whopping 53 points, outscoring the South Alabama Jaguars entire team.

“I thought our effort was significantly improved from everybody on the team,” Oats said following the game. “I thought some guys really stepped up.”

Led by freshman forward Sam Walters with 16 points, a sharpshooting bench unit shot 17 of 24 (71%) from the field and 8 of 14 (57%) from beyond the arc. Walters himself had a perfect night from the field, going 4 of 4 and shooting 5 of 6 from the charity stripe. He also chipped in with an improved effort on defense.

“We know [Walters] can shoot, it’s great to see a few 3s go in for him,” Oats said. “We’ve really been wanting him to guard better. He was trying to guard the last game and fouled out in eight minutes, so he did a better job of playing tough, physical without fouling as much as he had the last game.”

West Virginia transfer Mohamed Wague also recorded a double-digit performance off the bench. He had a perfect shooting night of his own, going 5 of 5 from the floor while snagging seven boards.

“[Wague] has grown a lot, he’s a defensive weapon for us,” senior forward Nick Pringle said. “He gives me a challenge in practice every day so I mean me and him go hand and hand.”

Making a further impact off the bench was freshman guard Davin Cosby Jr. and senior Cal State Fullerton transfer Latrell Wrightsell Jr. who combined for 4 out of the 9 total steals by the rest of the lineup. The pair of guards also poured in two three-pointers each.

It’s not often that everyone on a 13-man roster scores, but Alabama’s performance against the Jags just proved the depth of this Crimson Tide team. The talented bench unit pushed for Alabama to break 100 points for the third straight game which hasn’t happened since the 1956-57 season.

Already having a red-hot bench unit this week, the Crimson Tide will host one final home game before the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida, where Nate Oats’ squad will take on the Mercer Bears at 7 p.m. Friday inside Coleman Coliseum.