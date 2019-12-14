Despite controlling the game for most of the afternoon, the Crimson Tide (4-5) saw its two-game streak snapped as it is still looking to get over the .500 mark for the first time under head coach Nate Oats. Meanwhile, Penn State (9-2) used a strong second half to record its second straight win after upsetting previously undefeated No. 4 Maryland earlier this week.

Playing its second true road game of the season, Alabama basketball experienced some of the same mishaps that led to its undoing a month ago during a trip to Rhode Island. The Crimson Tide suffered long stretches of offensive ineptitude and fell flat from beyond the arc. While Alabama responded better to adversity this time around, it suffered the same fate in a 73-71 defeat to Penn State.

Leading by four midway through the second half, Alabama’s offense went cold as it suffered a four-minute scoreless streak. During that time, Penn State went on a 9-0 run to take a 68-63 lead with 4:17 remaining.

Alabama was able to cut the deficit to 72-71 inside the final minute but wouldn’t get any closer. Penn State forward Mike Watkins came up with two big stops in the final minute, blocking Kira Lewis on a drive to the lane before intercepting a pass from the Alabama point guard on the following possession.

The Crimson Tide had a chance to tie with 5.3 seconds remaining. However, forward Alex Reese stumbled on his way to the basket after receiving the inbound from the corner, sending his wayward shot sailing behind the baseline.

Penn State outrebounded Alabama 50-47, but the Crimson Tide held a 36-22 advantage in points in the paint. Perhaps the most surprising stat of the afternoon came on turnovers, as Alabama committed a season-low 10 while forcing 16. The Crimson Tide entered the game averaging 18.5 turnovers. Meanwhile, Penn State leads the Big Ten averaging 9.7 steals per game.

Bolden was joined in double figures by Reese, who scored 12 points and pulled in eight rebounds. Penn State had three players in double digits in Lamar Stevens (18), Curtis Jones (18) and Myreon Jones (17). Stevens, a preseason All-Big Ten selection also had 11 rebounds on the day for a double-double.