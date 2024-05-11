Alabama basketball will see a familiar face on the sidelines during nonconference play next season. According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the Crimson Tide will play Southland Conference side McNeese next season.

McNeese is led by former LSU coach Will Wade, who coached the Tigers for five seasons before his contract was terminated in 2022 due to multiple NCAA Level I violation allegations. He was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season and given a two-year show-cause penalty.

Despite the suspension, Wade led the Cowboys to a 30-4 record and a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Alabama coach Nate Oats has a 5-2 record against Wade, including a win in the 2021 SEC Championship game. Wade's return to Tuscaloosa will be his first game against an SEC opponent since he was fired after the 2022 season.

The Tide and Cowboys will face off on Nov. 11 in Tuscaloosa. Alabama is 3-0 in previous meetings against McNeese State, all coming in Tuscaloosa. The last time the two programs met was in 2001 when the Crimson Tide came away with a 90-61 victory.

Here's a list of Alabama's confirmed nonconference games so far:

vs. McNeese — Nov. 11

vs. Creighton — Dec. 14

vs. Illinois (Birmingham) — December

at Purdue — Date TBA

SEC/ACC Challenge — Opponent TBA

Players Era Festival — Three games, opponents TBA. Participating teams: Houston, Oregon, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Rutgers, San Diego State, Creighton