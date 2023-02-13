For the first time in 20 years, Alabama basketball is the No. 1 team in the country. The Crimson Tide earned the top spot in Monday's Associated Press poll, garnering 38 first-place votes to beat out Houston (22) and Purdue (2). It marks the first time since Dec. 30, 2002 that Alabama has earned the top spot in the poll

Alabama was also ranked No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches poll, marking the first time in program history the team’s been ranked there. Houston, Purdue and Virginia split the remaining 17 votes with the Cougars garnering 15.

For the second-consecutive week Alabama and Tennessee were the only two teams ranked in both polls from the SEC. The Volunteers fell to Vanderbilt and Missouri last week via buzzer-beaters. Despite the losses, Wednesday will mark the first top-10 matchup for Alabama since it traveled to Houston in December.