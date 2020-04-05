Despite ongoing restrictions due to the coronavirus (covid-19), Alabama basketball seems to be picking up steam on the recruiting trail.

Keon Ellis, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Florida Southwestern, committed to Alabama on Sunday after averaging 18.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53.6 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.

"(Alabama basketball coach) Nate Oats will be able to use Ellis in multiple ways and positions," BamaInsider analysts Jordan Harper said. "Oats loves to recruit players that can play multiple positions, are athletic and can shoot from anywhere. Keon Ellis checks all three boxes. Ellis projects to be a college small forward who can also play some shooting guard when necessary, because he is an elite three point shooter."

On Feb. 6, Alabama became the first Power Five school to offer Ellis a scholarship so getting there first might have played an important role in his recruitment. The junior college transfer also had offers from Georgia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and St. Johns in addition to a number of other schools.



