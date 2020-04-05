Alabama basketball picks up commitment from Keon Ellis
Despite ongoing restrictions due to the coronavirus (covid-19), Alabama basketball seems to be picking up steam on the recruiting trail.
Keon Ellis, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Florida Southwestern, committed to Alabama on Sunday after averaging 18.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53.6 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.
"(Alabama basketball coach) Nate Oats will be able to use Ellis in multiple ways and positions," BamaInsider analysts Jordan Harper said. "Oats loves to recruit players that can play multiple positions, are athletic and can shoot from anywhere. Keon Ellis checks all three boxes. Ellis projects to be a college small forward who can also play some shooting guard when necessary, because he is an elite three point shooter."
On Feb. 6, Alabama became the first Power Five school to offer Ellis a scholarship so getting there first might have played an important role in his recruitment. The junior college transfer also had offers from Georgia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and St. Johns in addition to a number of other schools.
Harper said he's also impressed with the growth shown by Ellis after he spent his freshman season playing behind, Charles Manning Jr.
Manning Jr. spent last season playing for LSU where he averaged 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds per game and 22.6 minutes per game. He also shot 50 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent beyond the arc.
At Florida Southwestern, Manning Jr. averaged 16.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent beyond the arc in 2018-19. Ellis' recent season compares favorably across the board.
Ellis is the third player to give Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats the good news. He joins four-star guard Josh Primo who committed on March 27 and four-star signee forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton.
His commitment suggests that at least one of Kira Lewis Jr., John Petty Jr. and Herb Jones will not return to school after all three opted to go through the NBA evaluation process. Oats has previously indicated he expects to lose both Lewis and Petty to the NBA this offseason.
