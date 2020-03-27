Oh, Canada. On Friday, 2020 prospect Josh Primo committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team. The four-star guard from Toronto, Canada is the Crimson Tide’s second commitment for 2020 joining four-star Keon Ambrose-Hylton. “He’s really improved as an all-around guard that can play on and off the ball,” Rivals analyst Corey Evans said. “He’s probably best on the ball, but he has a great feel, a great pace for the game. He’s really sound off the high-ball screen.”

Josh Primo, a four-star guard from Ontario, Canada, committed to join the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2020 class. (Courtesy of FIBA)

Evans saw plenty of Primo during the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp, which took place in Chicago during the weekend of Feb. 15.

“He hasn’t really filled out great just yet,” Evans said. “So he kind of struggles with physicality like most guys would with his body type, but that’s not to say he’s not tough. He’s a tough-minded kid. He doesn’t mind contact. He just doesn’t handle it great. The four-star guard is 6-foot-4, listed as weighing only 175 pounds. That will likely increase soon after he arrives on campus. For comparison, Alabama’s current roster only includes three players that weigh less than 183 pounds, and two of them are 6-foot-1 or shorter.

Primo chose Alabama over six other schools, including Creighton, Ohio State and Oregon. Last summer, Primo played in six games during the FIBA U19 World Cup. He averaged 11.1 minutes and 4.2 points per contest while knocking down 37.5 percent of his shots beyond the arc. His three-point shot selection might be even better now based off his performance in Chicago. “He has great mechanics, great form, great consistency from the perimeter, whether it’s off the catch or off the bounce,” Evans said of Primo’s ability to knock down three-point shots. “We know that’s so vital to today’s game. Being able to make shots, that’s what makes him an even valuable prospect is he can play on and off the basketball.”

