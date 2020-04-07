News More News
Alabama basketball picks up commitment from Darius Miles

On Tuesday, 2020 four-star small forward Darius Miles committed to join the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team.

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats is in the process of completing his first full recruiting cycle (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports).
"The southpaw has a silky smooth jumper and good enough handles to create his own shot," BamaInsider analyst Jordan Harper said. "He needs to bulk up and get stronger, but that shouldn't be a problem in college."

Miles chose Alabama over Boston College and Minnesota. He posted the following tweet announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

The 6-foot-7 forward joins four-star signee Keon Ambrose-Hylton and two other commitments (four-star guard Josh Primo and JUCO forward Keon Ellis) in the 2020 class.


