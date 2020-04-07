Alabama basketball picks up commitment from Darius Miles
On Tuesday, 2020 four-star small forward Darius Miles committed to join the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team.
Alabama basketball picks up commitment from Josh Primo
Recruiting cycle continues for Alabama basketball despite coronavirus
Alabama spring sport athletes will get an extra year of eligibility
"The southpaw has a silky smooth jumper and good enough handles to create his own shot," BamaInsider analyst Jordan Harper said. "He needs to bulk up and get stronger, but that shouldn't be a problem in college."
Miles chose Alabama over Boston College and Minnesota. He posted the following tweet announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide.
100%Committed🤩 #RollTide🔴 pic.twitter.com/zCuyzxTJ8H— #💔🕊 (@BigFreakk2) April 7, 2020
The 6-foot-7 forward joins four-star signee Keon Ambrose-Hylton and two other commitments (four-star guard Josh Primo and JUCO forward Keon Ellis) in the 2020 class.
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here